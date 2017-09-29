Festival of trees to return to Harby Church

The organisers of Harby Christmas Tree Festival are looking forward to opening the doors of St Mary the Virgin Church in December, to show off more glistening trees.

The Vale First Responders hope many people will join them for some early festive cheer and sparkle at 7pm on Friday, December 15, the opening night.

Tickets for this will be £7.50 and include supper and entertainment. They’re available by calling Henry/Gill on 01949 861211, Brian on 01636 525891 or Rod/Jayne on 01949 860662.

Following the opening night, the rest of the festival will run from December 16 to 19 (12noon to 4pm). Free entry will be given.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the church and responders which serve the Vale area.