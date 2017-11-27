Father Christmas is coming on another Melton annual street collection Ho Ho Ho!!!

Have your say

The Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir, Inner Wheel, Guides and Scouts will again be assisting Santa in his visits to as many boys and girls as possible on the annual street collection.

Father Christmas will be visiting the following places over the next few weeks.

Monday, (Dec,4) - Nottingham Road area, starting from The Welby pub at 6pm.

Tuesday, (Dec 5) - Scalford Road area, starting from Wymondham Way at 6pm.

Wednesday, Dec 6) - Dalby Road area, starting from the Queensway Community Centre at 6pm.

Thursday, (Dec 7) - Valley Road area, starting from Cherry Tree pub at 6pm.

Friday, (Dec 8) - Baldocks Lane area, starting from Baldocks Lane at 6pm.

Saturday, (Dec 9) - Thorpe End area, starting from Beechwood Avenue at 5pm.

Santa will also be at: Sainsbury’s daily from Wednesday, (Dec 6-9), between 10am and 4pm, Tesco all week from Monday, (Dec 11-17), between 10am and 4pm.

Santa will do his very best to keep to the evening routes and times, but they may have to be varied should unforeseen circumstances arise.

As a result of this collection and other fund raising activities, several thousand pounds were given to organisations as diverse as the Scouts, Quilts for Injured Soldiers, Melton Mowbray Photographic Society, Sustain for Life, Twenty Twenty, Melton Mencap, Storehouse, The Guinea Pig Club memorial appeal, 5th Melton Guides and Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

