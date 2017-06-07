Farms near Melton to open for the public as part of Open Farm Sunday

Two farms in the Melton area will be throwing open their gates to visitors on Sunday to showcase what is involved in farming and the impact it has on people’s lives.

Northfield Farm in Cold Overton and Saxelby Pastures Farm in Old Dalby are taking part in Linking Environment and Farming’s Open Farm Sunday initiative, which highlights life on a farm and the vital role farmers play in looking after the countryside.

Northfield Farm (LE15 7JD) is hosting free activities from 11am-3pm, including tractor rides, machinery demonstrations, guided farm walks and looking at animal husbandry.

Visitors can also visit the farm shop to purchase home produced meats.

Saxelby Pastures Farm (LE14 3NA) is hosting free activities from 11am-3.30pm, including milking, sheep shearing and cattle foot-trimming demonstrations.

Guests can also experience hatching chicks and ducks, see cow pregnancy scanning or enjoy afternoon teas served in the site garden (charge made for this to cover food costs.)

For more details about Open Farm Sunday and farms taking part visit www.farmsunday.org