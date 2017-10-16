Fang-tastic fancy dress contest for children at Melton Town Estate’s Halloween Bonfire Party

Ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night will be gathering in Melton on Halloween when the Town Estate launches its first children’s fancy dress contest.

This year’s annual Halloween Bonfire Party on Tuesday, October 31 in Play Close, is promising to be a wonderful night of fireworks and fun with a new fang-tastic costume competition to be judged at 7.15pm, just before the lighting of the bonfire.

First, second and third placed Halloween horrors will all receive prizes.

A spectacular bonfire and firework display will be complemented by other traditional amusements and the addition of some tempting titbits such as bat burgers and hot mulled blood wine to tickle the taste buds.

Entry is £2 per person from 6pm - you really don’t have to be bats to go along and have a good time.