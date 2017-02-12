Families welcome to attend Syston Model Railway Society’s exhibition

The annual model railway exhibition organised by Syston Model Railway Society takes place at Sileby Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm, (4pm Sunday).

The event will feature 13 top quality layouts. These include Godric’s Hollow, a Somerset and Dorset OO gauge layout featured in this month’s Railway Modeller, a large LGB layout with DCC and sound, Blakecaster, a winner of the best in show awards, and two layouts having their first ever outings.

There will also be a tombola and a range of trade stalls selling new and second-hand model railways, scenics, books and refreshments.

Chairman of Syston Model Railway Society, Roy Wilson, said: “This is our 22nd exhibition and we have attracted a real variety of layouts in all the main gauges. There is something for all the family and accompanied children under 15 can come in for free.”

After the success of last year’s exhibition the Society presented Arthritis Research UK with a donation of £400.

The exhibition is being sponsored by Booklaw and The Signal Box at Anstey, Leicester. Admission is £4 for adults, £3.50 for pensioners or £8 for families.

For more information call 0116 2609789 or visit www.systonmrs.org.uk

Sileby Community Centre is only 5 minutes from the A46 Leicester Western bypass.