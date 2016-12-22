Exciting line-up of shows for 2017 at Melton Theatre

A whole host of exciting acts and shows have been lined up for your entertainment at Melton Theatre in 2017.

And here’s just a taste of what’s scheduled next year.

Listen to the fascinating tales of Michael Portillo in January. Feel free to quiz him about his time as a former member of Parliament, Deputy Conservative Party leader and Cabinet Minister.

Comedy fans can enjoy a stand-up spectacular show from Danny Baker in March. Fresh from the I’m A Celebrity jungle his ‘Cradle to the Stage’ performance is not to be missed.

The UK’s top male strip show comes to town in April. Girls can enjoy the perfect night out watching The Dreamboys.

For those who want to enjoy something a little more sophisticated, two different musicals will be performed in the spring. Wind in the Willows in April and Legally Blonde at the end of March.

Another highlight will be Indie band Space. They headline at Brooksby Hall in February, and will be joined by special guest and Melton favourite Howard Rose.

The venue celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and played an instrumental part in seeing Melton awarded the first Purple Flag in Leicestershire, recognising the booming early evening and night time economy.

Melton Theatre co-ordinator Michael Harris said: “Our friendly and welcoming audiences are a key part of this and we’re always grateful for your support.

“2017 sees the return of the BIG Weekend and the Leicester Comedy Festival, our first joint venture with Brooksby Hall and plenty of new shows for us and you.

“We’re currently looking to recruit new members to our team of volunteers. Regular duties for volunteers include directing you to your seats, answering any questions you may have about the show, monitoring the audience during a show, selling ice creams during the interval, and ensuring the safety of our patrons in the event of an emergency.

“Of course, you also get the added benefit of being able to see some great shows from our programme of events.”

Already sold out shows next year include comedians Jon Richardson and Joel Dommett, so don’t delay to get the best seats in the house for the show you want to see call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk