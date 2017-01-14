Entry call for Melton’s Rotary Young Writer contest

Budding young writers from the Melton Borough are once again being invited to put pen to paper and enter this year’s Rotary Young Writer Competition.

The annual event, run by the combined youth committees of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir and the Melton Club, recognises young people’s writing skills.

This year’s theme is ‘Reflection’ and entries can be handwritten or word processed.

Entries should be a piece of poetry or prose on one side of A4. They can be a piece of class work or written at home, but they must reflect the theme. All entries should clearly state that it’s the sole work of the entrant.

The work is judged on the use of imagination relative to the subject, ability to engage interest and consistency in the power of arguement.

The three age groups are junior (years four, five and six), intermediate (aged 11-13 on August 31, 2016) and senior (aged 14-17 on August, 2016).

The winner, or winning school entry, will receive an engraved trophy and medal. All entrants will also receive a certificate.

The deadline for submissions is April 5. The deadline for submissions is March 18.

For more details including where to send them call Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057 or email her at magswilson2@hotmail.com