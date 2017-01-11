Entry call for Melton’s Rotary Young Musician contest

Promising musicians are being politely asked to hurry to take part in the 2017 Rotary Young Musician competition.

With the deadline for entry looming at the end of the month, instrument players, soloists and groups are hastily invited to take part in the annual contest run by the Rotary Clubs of Melton Mowbray Belvoir and the Melton Club.

There are three age groups (as at August 31, 2006) – junior (six to 10 years), intermediate (11 to 13) and senior (14 to 17).

The instrumental categories are solo, ensemble (two to five people) and group and the vocal categories are solo, ensemble (two to five people) and choirs. Entrants may only perform once in each category.

Rotarian Maggie Saunders said: “Your entry needs to be with the local organiser by the end of January, so hurry up and get it in.

“Finalists will have the opportunity to perform in a theatre to an audience.”

For more details about how to enter call Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057 or email her at magswilson2@hotmail.com