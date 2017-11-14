Enter the Melton Santa Fun Run and support a good Claus in the process

Preparations are already well in hand for the Melton Santa Fun Run 2017.

It’s hoped this year’s event will attract even more entrants and beat 2016’s impressive turnout of 250 runners and 47 children dressed as Father Christmases!

The popular event, which encourages Santas to walk, run, or stroll for charity, will return to the country park on Sunday, December 10.

Thousands has been raised for local and national causes in the eight years that the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray has been organising the event.

Some of the charities that benefitted last year included Rainbows, British Heart Foundation, Stroke Awareness, Marie Curie, McIntyre, Make A Wish Foundation and Dogs Trust.

The run offers participants the chance to do an energetic five kilometres or take a more gentle mile stroll around the park.

Individuals, families, groups, companies and dog walkers are all welcome to take part. The routes are suitable for wheelchair and mobility scooter users too.

Adult entry is £10, children five to 12 are £5 and under 5s will be free. Proceeds from entry fees go towards charities and good causes supported by Rotary, leaving runners and walkers to raise sponsorship for their chosen charity.

There is a free Santa suit for all paying entrants and a medal for all finishers.

Registration is from 9.15am on the day. The race will start at 11am and there will be a warm-up at 10.40am.

The day even promises a bit of festive fun for four-legged friends as there is to be a pre-event Best Dressed Dogs for Christmas competition taking place at 10.15am.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.meltonsantafunrun.co.uk