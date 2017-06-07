Enjoy outdoor movie ‘Top Gun’ at Stonesby

Film on a Farm, a unique outdoor cinema experience is visiting a farm near Melton on Friday.

Burgin Lodge, at Stonesby will be showing the 1986 hit movie Top Gun in its grounds under the stars.

Gates open at 7pm and the film begins showing at 9pm. A fully licensed bar, barbecue and catering will be available plus deck chairs if you’d like a VIP experience!

It’s recommended that tickets are bought in advance through: http://www.filmonafarm.co.uk/venues/burgin-lodge/ but they can be purchased on the day as well by cash only.

Film on a Farm began in 2015 as a ‘diversification project’ for Hampshire farmer Chris Horn.

Now in its third year, Film on a Farm is touring a number of private farm and estate venues to promote new opportunities to the countryside.

For more information visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk