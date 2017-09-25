Elderly invited to revamped Melton Senior’s Day

An event offering the elderly opportunities to try activities such as health walks and mini golf, find out useful information and get together for a chat with old and new friends returns on Thursday, October 5.

Melton Seniors’ Day, held in conjunction with Seniors’ Week, has been revamped and is now called “Retired Not Expired.” It will be held at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices from 10am.

Twenty groups and agencies have signed up fro the day including Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland, Royal Voluntary Service, Parkinson’s support, fire and police services and VISTA.

Shanti Patman, local area coordinator for Melton Public Health, said: “This year one of our focuses is on encouraging individuals to volunteer within their community so those attending will be able to speak with our stall holders and see if there is any time that they can put aside to help out.

“There are lots of different activities that people can volunteer for ranging from making and mending activities within our local Melton Space, to helping out at Melton Carnegie Museum.”

Tesco and Aldi have contributed to providing a free lunch for all and Age UK will be raising money with a cake stall.

Students from Brooksby Melton College will be on hand to entertain with singing and a drama performance and there will be free nail art and hand massages on offer.