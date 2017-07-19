Eco friendly tea room at Scalford starts mini art contest

The Old Brickyard Tea Garden at Scalford has launched its annual mini art competition for budding creators.

This year’s theme is ‘bugs and butterflies’ and people don’t necessarily have to be artists to enter.

Tea room owner Anna Stasinska said: “You can paint, draw, sew, sculpt, write or create. Just let your imagination run wild. As long as your finished creation is no bigger than a postcard, you can do anything you like within the theme.

“Open to everyone, with no age limit and judged by public vote. Last year’s second prize winner was just seven-years-old.

“Get your creative cogs wiring - entry deadline is August 8.”

Another up and coming event at the venue is the charity vintage car and bike meet on Sunday, August 27. Anna is looking for entertainers, musicians, singers and volunteers to make the day a success. If you’re interested call her on 07803 206852.

To keep up to date with all the latest craft workshops and activities going on over the summer at the Old Brickyard Tea Garden visit http://www.oldbrickyardteagarden.co.uk/creative-hub.html