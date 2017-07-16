Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s summer barbecue set to sizzle in Stathern

Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern is preparing to host its annual fundraising summer barbecue this Saturday (5-9pm).

Proceeds from the evening will go towards supporting the palliative day care the hospice provides to guests.

Music will be provided on the night by Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and there will be a charity auction.

Tickets are £10, entitling the holder to a two course supper. There will also be a bar available.

Under 10s go free. The event is wheelchair friendly and will be held indoors if it’s wet.

To book tickets call 01949 860303 or email amanda@dovecottage.org