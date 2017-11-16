Donate food to Rotary’s Christmas collection in Melton

The Rotary club of Melton Mowbray is joining with Melton Belvoir Rotary and Melton Lions to bring a little Christmas cheer to the elderly in the area.

Rotarians will be out in force at Sainsbury’s on Friday and Saturday, December 1-2 to collect donations of food from shoppers. Melton Lions will also be at Tesco the following weekend.

The food, together with items purchased by the clubs, will be sorted into parcels and delivered to the elderly on December 11-12.

Rotarian Helen Bett said: “This is a really worthwhile event in our calendar. We know from our delivery people just how much the parcels are appreciated.”