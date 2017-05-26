Don’t miss the May bank holiday Rutland plant fair

The call is out for keen gardners to attend The Rutland Group of the Hardy Plant Society’s annual plant fair on Sunday.

The event will once again be held at Fox Cottage, Cottesmore Road, Ashwell, LE15 7LJ, from 10.30am to 3pm.

At least 16 nurseries will be there to tempt the customers with plants covering the whole spectrum of perennials, alpines, half-hardy and exotic plants.

Refreshments will be available throughout the fair in the garden. Admission is £2 and accompanied children are free.

For more details visit www.hpsrutland.btck.co.uk