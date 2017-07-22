Discover a new genre of music at Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair

Have your say

A new event which will aim to steer people towards liking a new genre of music is coming to Melton next month.

Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair, sponsored by the Melton BID and organised by Melton Folk Club, will encourage people to listen to and give folk singing a go on August 6.

The festival, which is the first of its kind, will be centred around the Market Place from 12noon to 11pm. It will feature staged venues, an abundance of music sessions, sing-arounds and workshops.

Melton Folk Club member Duncan Garment said: “The main theme is around folk singing, which will be loosely interpreted by some performers.

“In addition to the performances by artists who’re from countywide and beyond there will be choreographed routines from a number of morris dancing teams.

“The entertainment will be to a back drop of a craft fair selling fine handmade gifts.”

For details of all the venues taking part visit www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com or https://en-gb.facebook.com/Melton-Folk-Festival-Craft-Fair-2017-226190617816688/

Performance and craft stall bokings can still be made through the website or by contacting Adrian on (01664) 852499 or meltonfolk@gmail.com