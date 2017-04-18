Date confirmed for Melton Mayor Awards presentation

The Mayor of Melton, Cllr David Wright has confirmed the date he will be presenting his Awards of Merit, Melton Borough Award and Young Citizen Awards.

The awards will be presented during the meeting of the full council on Wednesday, April 26, at 6.30pm.

The council meeting and presentation will be taking place in the Banqueting Suite at Melton Market.

The Mayor will also host an afternoon tea reception for the winners of the awards, their guests and those who have nominated.

Cllr Wright said: “I received a significant number of nominations this year for people who are all doing very valuable work within the Borough; it certainly was a difficult task to select the winners from the worthy candidates nominated.

“It gives me great pleasure to provide an opportunity to publicly say thank you to these individuals and groups who wouldn’t look for recognition for their selfless commitment to the community. They deserve to be celebrated.”