Country park setting for Melton Learning Hub’s summer fete

Another annual summer fete has been organised by the Melton Learning Hub for people of all ages to enjoy.

The event will be centred around Melton Country Park’s visitors cafe and raise funds for the facility which provides alternative learning programs to disengaged youths in and around the borough.

Four-a-side football PHOTO: Tim Williams

Attractions will include a bouncy castle, barbecue, falconry display, dog show, footpool, hook a duck, punch bag challenge, assault course, penalty shootout, four-a-side football, build a tent competition and many local business stalls.

Michael Connolly, a tutor at Melton Learning Hub, said: “We want to raise as much money as possible for a great cause, and what better way to do it than holding a fun day for the community.

“This year we’re going to have twice as much going on as we usually do, so we’re hoping to attract a lot more people.”

The fete starts from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, August 17. Admission is free as is parking, although this will be limited.