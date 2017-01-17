Comedy star Mark Watson to headline at Melton Theatre for LOROS hospice gig

National comedy star Mark Watson will be headlining a gig in Melton next month which will be raising money for LOROS Hospice.

The show, which is called ‘Laughing With LOROS’ will be taking place at Melton Theatre on Wednesday, February 25, as part of this year’s annual Leicester Comedy Festival.

Mark Watson is headling 'Laughing With LOROS' at Melton Theatre PHOTO: Supplied

Comedian and novelist, Mark, who has made numerous television appearances, including that on ‘Have I Got News For You’ and ‘Mock The Week’, will be taking centre stage on the night.

LOROS fundraising coordinator Dave Nicklin said: “We’re so happy to have someone as funny as Mark performing at the show.

“As a house-hold name and familiar face he’s the perfect headliner for what is already a very strong line-up.”

Joining Mark are London-based comedians Ellie Taylor, who has appeared on the likes of ‘8 out of 10 Cats’, ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘The John Bishop Show’, along with Archie Maddocks who has been named a New Act of the Year (NATYS) and English Comedian of the Year Award finalist.

Dave added: “We want people to come along and quite literally, have a laugh for LOROS.”

Tickets for the show which starts at 8pm are £15 plus a £1 booking fee. For more information call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk