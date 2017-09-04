Cinderella panto stars come to Melton

High-flying stars swooped on Melton to launch this year’s Cinderella pantomime.

Former Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice actor, Steven Arnold, will play Dandini in the Trio Entertainment Christmas production, which will be performed from December 15 to 21 at Melton Theatre.

The Trio Entertainment cast of Cinderella pantomime at Melton Theatre in December bound through the market. (Left to right) Steven Hall, Bessie McMillan, Stuart Earp, Olivia McLaughlin, Sam Emmerson, Gary Amos and Steven Arnold PHOTO: Jonathan McGrady

Other performers who visited the town on Tuesday for the panto’s official launch included Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall and musical theatre star Gary Amos, who will each play one of the Ugly Sisters.

They were joined by the returning pantomime favourites Stuart Earp, who will play Buttons and Bessie McMillan, who will play Cinderella.

Others supporting members who showed up were Olivia McLaughlin, who will play Fairy God Mother and Sam Emmerson, who will play Prince Charming.

To make this year’s pantomime extra special the cast will be joined by two real Shetland Ponies who will help Cinderella travel to the ball.

Family tickets are £42 (combinations of one adult and three children, two adults and two children, three adults and one child), adults are £14 and concessions £12.50.

To book, call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk