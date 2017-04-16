Christian conference at Bottesford aims to bring people closer to Jesus

A christian day conference for men and women will be hosted by the ‘Sunday Praise’ team from St Mary’s Church, Bottesford, on Saturday April 29.

The conference is for Christians and those looking to know more about Jesus.

Organisers Glenda Gibson and Laura Marsh said: “This year, to celebrate our fifth anniversary, we look forward to welcoming you to a day of spiritual nourishment as we seek out what it is to walk in the Light of the Lord in 2017.

“With guest speakers, Chris Webb and Nicky McGinty from the Leicestershire diocese, plus a host of local talent, the day will include contemporary band led worship, inspiring talks and breaking into smaller groups in the afternoon for our wonderful and diverse selection of seminars; we’re sure there is something for everyone!”

Any profit from the conference which is from 9.30am to 4.30pm will be donated to charity Hope for Justice.

Hot drinks , juices and cakes will be available at intervals throughout the day, however, lunch isn’t provided.

Tickets are £12.50, for more purchase information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walking-in-the-light-sunday-praise-conference-2017-tickets-28980422223