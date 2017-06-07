Choirs set to perform to raise money for Croxton Kerrial church

Tickets are on sale for a fundraising concert at Croxton Kerrial’s St Botolph and St John Baptist Church, on Saturday night at 7.30pm.

The concert, by Stamford male voice choir Millstone Grit (pictured) and Melton mixed group Close Harmony, is to celebrate the re-opening of the church following the roof repairs, due to the theft of lead in 2015.

The audience will enjoy a varied programme of folk, swing, ballads, shanties, world music and pop harmonies.

As well as celebrating the re-opening of the church the concert will raise funds for the installation of a servery and WC.

Call 01476 870148 or 01476 870053 for tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Admission includes a glass of wine and nibbles.