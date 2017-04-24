Children invited to Belvoir Bees kwik cricket sessions

A new season of junior kwik cricket coaching is being offered at four venues in the Melton area.

The Belvoir Bees sessions, led by qualified coaches, are run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust to introduce youngsters to the game.

The programme is aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11 and offers 90 minutes of out of school sport each week.

Darren Bicknell, the former Notts, Surrey and England A player who heads up the charity, said: “All the evidence suggests it’s vital that we engage with children from a young age to get them up and active and we’ve had great success doing just that through the Bees programme where the emphasis is firmly on fun and teamwork.

“And thanks to continued support from Melton Borough Council we are delighted to be returning to Asfordby following a successful first season there last year.”

Belvoir Bees will be held at Asfordby Parish Hall on Tuesdays, Hose Village Hall and Great Dalby Cricket Club on Wednesdays and Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Fridays.

All sessions start at 6pm, the first one is offered free as a taster and thereafter there are weekly session and season pass options. Knipton Bees also includes a separate session for four and five-year-olds.

Children are registered on the day so there is no need to book a place in advance, just turn up in any sports kit and trainers.

For more information please visit www.bcctrust.org.uk