Charity wedding dress ball to help rasie cash for Melton baby loss support group

A close-knit group of seven Leicestershire mums are holding a charity wedding dress ball on Saturday, March 4 at Leicester’s City Rooms.

The event is being held in aid of Stephens Footprints and the Leicester Royal Infirmary Maternity Unit, after one of the group’s sisters lost her baby to premature labour last year.

Stephens Footprints is a baby loss support group in Melton for bereaved families who have lost a child through miscarriage, still birth or shortly after birth.

Amy Godwin, helping to organise the event, said: “Stephens Footprints provided a tiny dress so her mum could have some photos taken before her burial. We thought a way in which we could raise money is to have a memorable dress ball to raise funds for this small charity. Nothing more memorable in most women’s lives than a wedding dress.”

Tickets for the evening full of fizz, glamour and a three course meal are £50.

There will also be a photographer, a raffle and signature cocktail.

The event starts at 7.30pm and kick out time is 1pm.

To book or for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CharityWeddingDressBall04.03.2017/