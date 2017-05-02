Change of venue and date for next Melton and District Model Club show

Melton and District Model Club this week advised a change of venue for its popular annual show.

Over the past 10 years, the club has been running its annual September charity event from the playing fields on Thorpe Road, adjacent to its clubhouse on Crossfield Drive.

The club has announced that this year’s event will now switch to Asfordby Acres, the home of Asfordby Amateurs Football Club.

The annual show will still be held over two days and the date will now move forward to Saturday and Sunday July 30, hopefully securing better weather.

Club chairman Chris Savidge citied that the reason for the change is that as the show has grown over the years, it has become increasingly difficult to address safety concerns.

He also said that the larger facilities will enable the club to extend the indoor activities available including slot car, model railways, Meccano and model engineering in addition to the model trade stalls and model flying activities.

As in the past couple of years, the show will also extend into the Saturday evening with live music and night flying.

The charity chosen for this year is the Ear Foundation; a Nottingham based charity whose aim is to transform the lives of both deaf adults and children by the use of technology.

The event as always is free entry, so make a note in your diary. To book a trade or display table go to www.mdmc.co.uk