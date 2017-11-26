Central Park to host Syston’s festivities

Have your say

Syston Town Council’s annual Christmas Event will be held on Saturday, in Central Park, from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

There will be a wide range of stalls selling crafts, gifts, sweets, food and drink.

An entertainment programme will run throughout the day with a professional stage and compere. In addition there will be a Santa’s Grotto and a Santa Parade, followed by the Christmas Lights Switch On.

Billy Bates will bring along some children’s rides and a fantastic professional firework display will bring the event to a close.

Anyone interested in a having a stall should call Ursula Southan on 0116 2607150 or email ursula@systontc.org.uk