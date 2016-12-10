Can you give this artwork painted by the Melton Well Being Art Group a new home?

A Melton art group which supports mental health recovery is appealing to the public to help find new homes for three pieces of art painted by some of its members.

The Well Being Art Group run by artist Kathryn Saunby recently held an exhibition at Melton Library which aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues. Most of the group’s displayed artwork was intended to be donated to a good cause and needs hanging somewhere new.

The artwork that needs rehoming PHOTO: Supplied

The group were looking at placing them in hospitals, surgery waiting rooms and children’s homes. Anywhere with a blank wall and tired paintwork that could be uplifted by a piece of artwork.

Kathryn said: “Rather than hunt around for a suitable venue ourselves, we would like the public to contact us if they think they know somewhere that would greatly benefit from any of the art.

“There are three pieces available, please be aware the landscape piece we are offering is quite large 195cm x 114cm.”

If you can help or are interested in any of the pieces call Kathryn on (01664) 560122.

The artwork that needs rehoming PHOTO: Supplied

The Well Being Art Group meet weekly for two hours at Kathryn’s Melton studio.