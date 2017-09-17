Campaign to get older people fit

More budget busting activities aiming to get older adults fit are taking place in Melton next Monday.

The week called ‘Feel Alive from 65’ is organised by LeicesterShire and Rutland Sport and is promoted by Melton Council.

It will allow people to try something different for only £5.30 or less in a bid to encourage regular participation in sport or physical activity.

Activities from (September 25 to October 1) include:

Monday 25

Walking Netball will be held at Wilton Park, from 11am-12noon, (£2), call 07969 236211. Tai Chi will run at Gloucester House, from 11.30am-12.30pm, (£3.50), Young at Heart Swimming (5o+) will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 9-10pm, (£1.95).

Tuesday 26

Aqua Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 10.30-11.30am, (£5.30). Forever Fit (50+) will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 11.45am-12.45pm, (£5.30). Indoor Bowls Taster Sessions will run at Melton Bowls Club, from 4-6.30pm, (free), call 01664 410159 and 07547 777258. Aqua Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 8.30-9.30pm, (£5.30). Pure Stretch will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 8.30-9.30pm, (£5.30pm).

Wednesday 27

Over 50s Table Tennis will be held at Melton Sports Village, from 10am-12noon, (£1.50). Back Pain Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 11am-12noon, (free). Pure Stretch will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 11.30am-12.30pm, (£5.30). Over 50s Walking Football will be held at Melton Sports Village, from 12.30-1.30pm, (£1.50). Senior’s Health Walk will take place at Melton Country Park, from 1.30-2.30pm, (free), call 01664 564928. Indoor Bowls Taster Sessions will run at Melton Bowls Club, from 4-6.30pm, (free), call 01664 410159 and 07547 777258. Aqua Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 5-6pm, (£5.30). Zumba will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 5.30-6.30pm, (£5.30). Young at Heart Swimming (5o+) will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 9.30-10pm, (£1.95). Over 50s Kurling will run at Melton Sports Village, from 9.30-11.30am, (Pay sub through club).

Thursday 28

Body Balance will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 10.45-11.45am, (£5.30).Over 50s Table Tennis will be held at Melton Sports Village, from 11am-1pm, (£1.50). Forever Fit (50+) will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 12noon-1pm, (£5.30). Steady Steps will run at Gloucester House, from 2-3pm, (£2). Aqua Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 6.30-7.30pm, (£5.30).

Friday 29

Zumba will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 9.30-10.30am, (£5.30). Young at Heart Swimming (5o+) will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 2-3pm, (£1.95). Over 50s Circuit will run at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 2.15-3.15pm, (free). Aqua Class will be held at Waterfield Leisure Centre, from 5-6pm, (£5.30).

*For Waterfield Leisure Centre activities call 01664 563550.

* Melton Bowls Club provide shoes and bowls.

For more information about activities across the week call Melton Council on 01664 502502. Alternatively, email sports@melton.gov.uk or click on http://www.meltonsportandhealth.org.uk/ and http://www.lrsport.org/beactive