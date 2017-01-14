Buy your tickets for Robin Hood pantomime at Wymondham

The Wymondham Players are putting on their winter pantomime Robin Hood next weekend (January 20 and 21) at their local village hall.

The cast take to the stage on Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 2pm and 8pm.

Doors will open 45 minutes before each performance and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available during the Saturday matinee interval.

Tickets for the shows are available at £5.50 for adults and £4.50 for concessions on Friday, £4 adults and free for under 5s on Saturday (2pm), and £6.50 for adults with no concessions on Saturday (8pm).

Call Jenny Watson on 01572 787284 or email her at jennifer.weston316@btinternet.com