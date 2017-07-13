Bubbles, Romans, dinosaurs and much more at Melton Carnegie Museum this summer

Melton Carnegie Museum has organised a full and fun packed programme of events to entertain the whole family this summer.

To start the holidays off in style, with kind permission of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, the museum will be taking over the bandstand in New Park on Monday. Families can join museum staff for a giant bubble making workshop from 10am until 4pm. The event is free of charge and is suitable for all ages.

Throughout the coming months the museum will be doing activities, events and trails, with a different theme every week.

The timetable is as follows: (July 18 to 22) - The Art of Archaeology, (July 25 to 29) - The Romans are Coming, (July 25 and 27) - Real Romans, (July 27) - Coin Handling, (August 1 to 5) - Dizzy Dinosaurs, (August 4) - Meet a Dinosaur, (August 8 to 12) - Batteries Not Included, (August 15 to 19) - Space Invaders, (August 22 to 26) - Pond Life.

Full details of all events are available in a leaflet which can be picked up in the museum. While most activities are free of charge some small charges may apply.

Melton Carnegie Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am until 4.30pm and admission is free of charge.For further information call 0116 3053860.