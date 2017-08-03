Bring your buckets and spades to Melton by the Sea

Have your say

The ever-popular Melton by the Sea returns to the town centre next week Wednesday, (August 9,10 and 11).

This year’s event has competitions galore for children, and as well as giant sandpits and deckchairs there is a host of other activities and entertainment.

Attractions both days from 10am until 4pm include an arts and craft tent, face painting, funfair rides, stalls and a seaside trail.

Traditionally Melton by the Sea is organised to give children and their parents something free to do during the school summer holidays.