Bonfire and fireworkds night at Whissendine

A bonfire and fireworks night is being organised by Whissendine Primary School on Friday, November 3.

The event, at Whissendine Sports Club, will start at 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks will be let off at 7pm.

Refreshments will be available including a licensed bar, hot and cold snacks and a barbecue.

Tickets purchased in advance are £3 for adults and £2 for children. They will be sold on the gate at £4 for adults and £3 for children. Under 3s go free.

Buy your ticket from Whissendine Mace shop, The White Lion pub, Somerby Village Stores or the school office (from Monday).

There is a strict no sparkler policy at this event.