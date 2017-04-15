Beware the real eggs this easter season

As Spring has sprung and Easter is fast approaching many people are thinking about tidying up their gardens. This time of year though is not always good news for the many garden birds that are building their nests and starting to lay eggs.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust is urging all gardeners to spare a thought for their resident wildlife and to be very careful not to destroy nests or expose them to predators.

Neil Pilcher, Senior Conservation Officer at the Trust said “This mild winter means that birds will be nesting early. Please check your garden before starting work, especially dense evergreen shrubs that can often be birds’ favourite nesting sites.

“Just taking a few minutes to look through hedges and shrubs before starting work can make all the difference, but bear in mind that working in the same area for long periods can also cause birds to abandon their nests. Many garden birds are in decline and need a helping hand from humans”.

All birds have legal protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and this starts from the moment they begin to build the nest until the young have fledged.

If in doubt the work should be postponed until the nesting season is over, which is generally accepted as 31 st July.