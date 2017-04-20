Belvoir Castle hosts event for Rainbows and Melton First Responders

Tickets to a prestigious charity event held at Belvoir Castle are still available.

Hosted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Melton, Cllr David and Maureen Wright, ‘An Evening at Belvoir Castle’ will raise funds for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and the Melton First Responders.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 29, at 7pm, and will include champagne, a canape reception, a tour of the State Rooms and live entertainment.

Tickets cost £35. For more information, contact Jess Dixon at Rainbows on 01509 638023 or email jess.dixon@rainbows.co.uk