Belvoir Big Band’s first full concert and dance at Long Clawson Village Hall shouldn’t be missed

The Belvoir Big Band will be blowing up a storm on Saturday with their own first full concert and dance, ‘An Evening With The Belvoir Big Band.’

The band, based in Harby, play a variety of music including swing, blues, rock n roll, jazz and Latin. Their programmes are varied which attracts plenty of foot tapping and dancing when the venues permit.

Tickets for the event at Long Clawson Village Hall, at 7.30pm, are available from Harby village shop, Long Clawson grocery store and from Icon Music on King Street in Melton.

They are priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children under 12 years.

For further information or ticket information visit www.belvoirbigband.co.uk