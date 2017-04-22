Beans On Toast to perform at the Noels Arm pub in Melton

Rebel songwriter, folk hero and people’s champ, Beans On Toast, is heading to Melton next month.

As part of a road tour of some of the UK’s finest boozers and local pubs, Beans will be performing his Down The Pub tour at the Noels Arms on Tuesday, May 9.

The Down The Pub tour is a 19-day adventure from Preston to Bridgwater via Plymouth, Hastings and beyond. It pays homage to the classic British mainstay that is the public house and inspired by the song “Down the Pub” from Beans latest album A Spanner in The Works.

Those who head out for a night down the Noels are in for a real treat as the Beans on Toast live show is an odd and unpredictable experience.

He’s a hippy, a punk, a poet, a drunk, a die-hard romantic and an eternal optimist. Singing simple songs that tackle big issues: political protest songs for the modern day, honest and open love songs. Songs that will make you laugh, but also make you think with no holds barred honest lyrics and quick wit.

Unfortunately our pubs are under some real stress at present, be it a stupid and completely unrealistic rise in business rates or massive monopoly style corporate buy outs of large breweries, it’s tough times for boozers indeed. This tour is proud to champion the #saveourpubs campaign.

Doors for this gig will open at 8pm and Beans will perform from 8.30pm. For information about purchasing tickets visit http://beansontoastmusic.com/