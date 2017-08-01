Avast, me hearties, join in the fun at church’s pirate themed holiday club in Melton

Have your say

A ‘Pirate Adventure’ is the theme of the Melton Mowbray Team Parish’s holiday club starting next week.

Due to St Mary’s Church being closed for refurbishment, activities will take place at St Mary’s Primary School from August 7 to 11.

Children aged five to 11 can attend from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12noon.

There will also be a special ‘Pirate Adventure’ service on Sunday, August 13, at 10am, offering parents the chance to see what their children have been up to during the week.

Booking a place is essential and registration costs £5 per child. For a form visit http://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/Publisher/File.aspx?ID=193092

Fill it in and return it to The Parish Office, The Samworth Centre, 8 Burton Street, Melton, LE13 1AE by 12noon on Friday. The cost is not affected by the number of days attended.

The Melton Mowbray Team Parish still require extra pairs of hands to help out during the holiday club week. If you can spare some time call Dina Neale on (01664) 565798 or email dinaneale@talktalk.net