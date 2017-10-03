Autism hour to be observed by Pets at Home in Melton

Pets at Home will be opening its doors early to help raise awareness for Autism on Sunday.

The store off Scalford Road in Melton will be holding a ‘National Autistic Society Autism Hour.’

The shop will dim its lights, turn down music and til bells and share information about the disability.

Susan Dale, the store’s manager, said: “This is a fantastic initiative and one we are extremely pleased to be a part of.

“Our store will be opening an hour earlier and we will be providing a relaxed, stress free, autism friendly space for our customers.”

Mark Lever, CEO at the National Autistic Society, said: “It’s really encouraging to see shops and services such as Pets at Home getting involved in the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour.

“Like anyone, people on the autism spectrum and their families want the opportunity to go to the shops.

“But many find the often busy, loud and unpredictable environment of public places overwhelming and avoid them altogether.”

The Autism hour will start from 9am on Sunday.