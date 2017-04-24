Authentic Italian flavours lift post-Easter blues in Melton

Giant pizzas, freshly baked bread and mouthwatering meats tempted shoppers to Melton’s first Italian market on Sunday.

A selection of cheeses, herbs, olives and different sweet and savoury foods were sold to families by Italia in Piazza, who pitched 17 stalls in the Market Place.

Tim and Susan Birley helping on the Mount Group Riding for the Disabled stall PHOTO: Tim Williams

Simon Faro, founder of Italia in Piazza, said: “We travel round England every weekend, selling real, authentic food from Italy which is sold by Italian-born stall holders.

“This was our first time visiting Melton, the sun was shinning and we added colour to the town.

“We’ve had some excellent feedback and comments and are looking to return later on in the autumn.”

Also selling produce on Sunday were the Mount Group Riding for the Disabled (RDA). They were fundraising with cakes and bracelets because they had been adopted as the local charity the CiCLE Classic was supporting this year.

Simon Faro and Lorenzo De Franco with their Italian goodies PHOTO: Tim Williams

The CiCLE Classic finished in Melton on Sunday.