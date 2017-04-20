As London Marathon approaches, these Melton Borough runners are raring to go

Three people from the Melton Borough will be pounding the streets of the capital on Sunday for the London Marathon in aid of causes close to their hearts.

Jeremy Greville-Heygate, an experienced pilot from Burrough on the Hill is running the world famous course together with his wife, Emma, in what will be his second time competing in a marathon.

Freddie Allen in his Brooke running vest ahead of the London Marathon PHOTO: Supplied

He is competingfor Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

To make a donation visit Jeremey’s fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shetoldmetoenter

Thoughts of his mother who tragically died after being kicked by one of her horses, will be spurring Freddie on to complete his first London Marathon.

The 28-year-old runner from Pickwell aims to raise £2,000 for equine charity, Brooke, in memory of his mum Jo who passed away in 2012.

Amy Parr and daughter Lillie - Amy is running the London Marathon for the Epilepsy Society because her daughter is a sufferer PHOTO: Tim Williams

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freddieallen2

Amy Parr (32), has been inspired to run the London Marathon by her daughter Lillie, after twice fearing she would die following severe epileptic seizures.

Amy has already received pledges of more than £1,000 for the Epilepsy Society ahead of her challenge on Sunday.

To help go to www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving and type in Amy Parr to sponsor her run.

Emma Duchess of Rutland is also lacing up her trainers to run for the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The Duchess, who is patron of the charity, first ran the marathon in 2015 for the Trust and Global Action Nepal following the devastating earthquake there.

To make a donation to her grace visit http://bit.ly/2j3LtlY