Thousands set to enjoy an exciting new Melton event

Around 6,000 people are expected to enjoy Melton’s newest public event on Sunday.

Paint The Town Red is set to feature activities, displays and demonstrations throughout the town centre.

Visitors will see farm animals back in the Market Place, where they were traditionally sold up until the cattle market opened in the 19th century.

Streets will be closed off to allow a dog show, a display of classic and vintage vehicles and other family activities.

The event will be a real celebration of rural life with demonstrations of sheep shearing and chainsaw carving.

Organiser Ruth Wakelin predicts it will be as big an event as the town’s Victorian Christmas Fayre, which she also co-ordinates.

Mrs Wakelin said: “I would like to think we will get 5,000 to 6,000 people on Sunday.

“We haven’t got the coaches coming in for this one like we do with some of the other Melton events.

“We are relying on the people of the borough to come and support it and we think this is going to be a big one for the town.”

Paint The Town Red, which runs from 10am to 4pm, was named after the famous occasion a group of drunken toffs daubed Melton buildings in paint in 1837, giving rise to the popular phrase.