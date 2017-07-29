Stage set for art exhibition at Asfordby

Have your say

Artists are creating a two-day display of their work.

The Asfordby art exhibition in the village’s All Saints Church will showcase a diverse mix of art work in various mediums, including paintings and photographs.

Each piece has been designed by someone local to Asfordby, and will be available to buy.

The exhibition will be open from 4-7.30pm on Friday and 10am-4.30pm on Saturday (August 4 and 5). Admission is free and refreshments will be served throughout.