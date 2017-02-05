Rotherby pump retakes pride of place in village

A small crowd at Rotherby congregated at a short ceremony to welcome the return of the village pump.

The pump which belongs to Hoby with Rotherby Parish Council needed to be mended having fallen into disrepair.

During the ceremony Rotherby Ward councillor Mike Tilling thanked Alan Odom for the skill and craftsmanship he demonstrated carrying out the restoration work, and Paul Sawyer who supplied the wood for the project.

Three villagers were also asked to perform a ceremonial pump. They were Mrs Vi Spencer as the senior resident of the village, George Fawkes as the youngest village resident and Mrs Margaret Musson as someone in Rotherby who remembered using the pump many years ago.

After the ceremony refreshments were served to all in All Saints’ Parish Church provided by the churchwardens and church council.