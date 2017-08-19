Resplendant pictures captured by Somerby Camera Club

Some stunning photographs were on display recently at Somerby Memorial Hall.

Somerby Camera Club held an exhibition of some of their favourite pictures on August 13.

Apart from a lovely selection of work to view there were also cards and prints on sale, with proceeds raised going towards hall funds.

Member Melanie Davies said: “Somerby Camera Club formed three years ago and is all about enjoying taking pictures whatever camera you have, no matter what your skill level. We go on outings ranging from a trip to London on an all night photo shoot to simply wandering the length of Somerby on a summers evening with our cameras.

“Recently we went to Wollaton Hall to see the Dinosaurs of China Exhibition.”

The club meets monthly on a Tuesday usually at the Stilton Cheese Inn, Somerby. If you’re interested in going along email Melanie at maidofkent444@gmail.com