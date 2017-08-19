Search

Resplendant pictures captured by Somerby Camera Club

Photographs on display at Somerby Memorial Hall PHOTO: Supplied
Some stunning photographs were on display recently at Somerby Memorial Hall.

Somerby Camera Club held an exhibition of some of their favourite pictures on August 13.

Apart from a lovely selection of work to view there were also cards and prints on sale, with proceeds raised going towards hall funds.

Member Melanie Davies said: “Somerby Camera Club formed three years ago and is all about enjoying taking pictures whatever camera you have, no matter what your skill level. We go on outings ranging from a trip to London on an all night photo shoot to simply wandering the length of Somerby on a summers evening with our cameras.

“Recently we went to Wollaton Hall to see the Dinosaurs of China Exhibition.”

The club meets monthly on a Tuesday usually at the Stilton Cheese Inn, Somerby. If you’re interested in going along email Melanie at maidofkent444@gmail.com