Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 13 to 20 - Melton Times

The Lego Batman Movie (U)

Today at 1pm and 3.30pm and 3.30pm.

Lion (PG) Today at 6pm.

Fences (12A) Today at 8:30pm.

Beauty And The Beast (PG) Back in 1991, the Walt Disney Company released Beauty And The Beast, an exquisitely drawn feature animation that became a gargantuan hit. So who better to breathe new life into the beloved fairy tale – with its very modern message of not judging people by their appearance – in a live-action telling than the studio that made it a movie classic in the first place? Get ready to be wowed all over again. Friday and Saturday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm, Sunday at 2.15pm and 5pm, Monday at 12pm, 2.45pm and 5.30pm, Tuesday at 12pm and 2.45pm, Wednesday at 12.30pm, 3.15pm and 6pm and Thursday at 1.15pm and 4pm.

Viceroy’s House (12A) Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson play Lord and Lady Mountbatten, charged by King George VI to oversee the peaceful transition of power from Britain to the India it had ruled for 300 years. Set in the Viceroy’s House in Delhi, drama escalates as Hindu, Sikh and Muslim differences threaten to overwhelm the Mountbattens, whose well-intentioned efforts are often sorely misplaced. Friday and Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 7.45pm, Monday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 5.30pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Hacksaw Ridge (15)The true story of conscientious objector Desmond Doss (Garfield), who won a Congressional Medal Of Honour during the Second World War without firing a shot. Viewed as a pariah by his peers, Doss took part in the assault on Hacksaw Ridge as a medic and saved the lives of 75 men during the brutal battle that followed. Mel Gibson’s directorial return is a moving account of an outsider finding redemption through suffering. Friday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

NT Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Thursday at 7pm.