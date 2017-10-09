Printmaking exhibition at Melton’s Fourwalls Gallery

A skilled printmaker is to display some of her pieces at Melton’s Fourwalls Gallery, on Burton Steert, next week.

Alison Read, from Lincoln, is holding an exhibition of her work from Monday, October 16 to Saturday, November 11.

Brigitte Bardog by Alison Read

Alison has been printmaking for 25 years, turning professional 10 years ago.

She said: “I was born on a farm in Lincolnshire and my close knit relationship with animals naturally became my subject matter. However, I love architecture and complex vintage stuff too and use objects and buildings as stage props for the animal’s action.

“I began printmaking while studying for my first degree in Fine Art at Newcastle Universit, and later fine tuned it whilst working as the printmaking technician for Lincoln University where I also gained my Masters in Fine Art.

“It was here I gained my technical knowledge and it led me to becoming adept in many printmaking mediums, both intaglio and relief and screen printing.

“My prints are exhibited throughout Britain, and I’m represented abroad at affordable art fairs during the year.

“I have a hug work ethic and in 2015 I set myself a challenge of 100 prints in 100 days which amazingly I completed, some of which were extremely complicated and took weeks to produce.”

Opening times will be 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday.