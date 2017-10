Eastwell, Melton, Twyford and Little Dalby along with the castles of Bamburgh, Corfe, Harlech and Belvoir are among the locations that are depicted in a mini exhibition of watercolour paintings currently on display at Melton Library.

The exhibition by Burton Lazars artist Christopher Clayton runs until Saturday, November 11.

The work is available to browse and buy during library opening hours which are 10am until 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.