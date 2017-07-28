Melton TV viewers warned to expect interference on pictures

Melton television viewers have been warned they might experience interference because of the installation of new 4G signals in the town.

Blocky pictures, loss of sound and a message saying ‘no signal’ may be the result of the new masts going live.

The issue only affects viewers watching programmes via Freeview and not those viewing cable and satellite content.

It happens because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview and they they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference. Any Melton people who experience problems can get free help to solve it by contacting at800, which has been set-up under government direction to provide free support to resolve interference caused by 4G signals.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

“If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800, which is free from landlines and mobiles.