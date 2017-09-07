Melton couple take centre stage on Bargain Hunt

A husband and wife from Melton have recently gone on everyone’s favourite daytime antiques show Bargain Hunt.

Hugh and Rita O’Brien filmed the first part of the BBC episode at Southwell Racecourse. They teamed up with expert Gary Pe and met presenter Eric Knowles.

The couple said: “We will be attending the auction stage in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 20, and hope the episode will be aired sometime in the new year.”