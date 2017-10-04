Illuminating artwork on display at Kooroon Gallery in Bottesford

Bottesford’s Kooroon Gallery is welcoming in autumn with an illuminating exhibition of work by Sleaford based artist Wendy Oldershaw, open to the public on Friday and Saturday, from 10am-4pm.

Wendy’s exhibition will provide a beautiful retrospective of her style and subject matter. It’s her strong connection to nature and her Christian faith that primarily informs her thought provoking, highly skilled paintings.

Gallery owner, Glenda Gibson, said: “I set up Kooroon Gallery to provide opportunities for people to see a wide variety of good work by good artists from around the country and this meets both these aims in one wonderful exhibition.”

With free entry, Kooroon has a rolling programme of work and is open the first Friday and Saturday of the month. It’s located at 2 North Crescent, Bottesford (sign posted from Belvoir Road).

For more information contact Glenda at glendagibson@live.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KooroonGallery